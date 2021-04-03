Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $77.67

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $102.27 on Monday. Herc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

