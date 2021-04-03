Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Target Price at €43.86

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.86 ($51.60).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FRA:FPE opened at €35.05 ($41.24) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.70.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

