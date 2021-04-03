Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $115.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

