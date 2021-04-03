Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of WLL opened at $36.98 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

