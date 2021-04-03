Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.10 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $252.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 1,352,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,407. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

