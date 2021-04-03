Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

