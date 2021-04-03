Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $404.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.36 million and the highest is $433.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 2,377,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

