Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 billion and the lowest is $8.15 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $36.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

