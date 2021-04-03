Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

