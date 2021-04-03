Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $142.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $691.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

