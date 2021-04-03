Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $307.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.03 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $289.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

