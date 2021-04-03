Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $47,423.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVGO opened at $475.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.45 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

