Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $34,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.