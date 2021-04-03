Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

