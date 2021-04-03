BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 2.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 22,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,683,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

