bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

