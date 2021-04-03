BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

LEO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.