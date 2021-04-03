BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
LEO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $8.84.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
