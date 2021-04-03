Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $168,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 166,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.