Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,912 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BXMT opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
