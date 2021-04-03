Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,912 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BXMT opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

