BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

