BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.62% of Inspired Entertainment worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.53 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 159,500 shares of company stock worth $1,604,145 over the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

