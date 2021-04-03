BlackRock Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 3,257,982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,728,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.16 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

