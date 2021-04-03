BlackRock Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.