BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,951 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.59 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

