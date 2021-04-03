BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Raised to C$11.30 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$11.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.