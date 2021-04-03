Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 62.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $81,651.93 and approximately $340.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

