Bitcloud (BTDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,839.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 300.3% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $973,355.91 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.62 or 0.99976690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00035398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.00832093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00309096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00390889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091843 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,181,144 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

