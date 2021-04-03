Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 523,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

