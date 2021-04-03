BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $127.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 237.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.