Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce sales of $2.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,227. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

