Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of Bill.com worth $161,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $149.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -288.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,245. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

