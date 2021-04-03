Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $180.97 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

