Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.63. 739,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,501. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

