Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,987 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.