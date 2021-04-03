Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust makes up 4.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BST. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

BST stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 71,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

