Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 131.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 86.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.98. 416,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

