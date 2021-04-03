Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BWAV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Betawave has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Betawave alerts:

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.