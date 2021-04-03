Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
OTCMKTS:BWAV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Betawave has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Betawave
