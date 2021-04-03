Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

HOLX stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

