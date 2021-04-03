Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

