Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

