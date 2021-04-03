Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.66 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

