Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

