Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

