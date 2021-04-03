Barclays PLC Sells 808 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

