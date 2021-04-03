Barclays PLC Sells 463 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

