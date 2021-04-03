Barclays PLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,580 shares of company stock valued at $733,068. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

