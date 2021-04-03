Barclays PLC Sells 15,760 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

