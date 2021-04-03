Barclays PLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of SharpSpring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

