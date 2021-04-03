Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 122,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.