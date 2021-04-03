Barclays PLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AQN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

